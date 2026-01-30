VCU Health employee no longer works there after videos suggest harming ICE agents

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health says an employee who posted videos online suggesting people deliberately harm ICE agents is no longer with the health system following an investigation.

"Following an investigation, the individual involved in the social media videos is no longer employed by VCU Health. In addition, VCU Health has fulfilled its reporting requirements under Virginia state law," the health system said in an updated statement to CBS 6.

CBS 6 has asked VCU Health to clarify the nature of the employee's separation and to confirm the individual's name and previous job title. VCU Health declined to answer those questions.

The employee had initially been placed on administrative leave after videos surfaced showing her suggesting various tactics to harm immigration enforcement officers.

"I thought of something good... a sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic," the woman said, without mentioning a specific target, in the video clip. "All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline or succinylcholine... that will probably be a deterrent."

"For today's resistance tip... anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that up with gloves, obviously, get it in some water, like a gallon of water, get the poison-ivy oak water, and I'm going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands," she said in another video.

In a third video she encouraged "single ladies" to seek out ICE agents.

"Get on Tinder, get on Hinge. Find these guys. They're around," she said. "Bring some Ex-Lax and put it in their drinks. Get'em sick. Nobody's going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day."

VCU Health took action and launched its investigation after a compilation of the woman's videos was shared on X by the Libs of TikTok account, a right-wing account known for reposting controversial or inflammatory comments made by teachers, healthcare workers and other community members.

In its initial statement, VCU Health said the content was "highly inappropriate and does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system." VCU Police assisted with the investigation.

The health system did not answer questions about when exactly the videos were posted.

