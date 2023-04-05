Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer announces re-election campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has announced his plans for a re-election campaign.

“The strength of Virginia Beach are the people of Virginia Beach, and I am honored to serve and excited about the path to our future,” said Dyer in a press release on Wednesday.

The press release sent out by Dyer's office explained that Virginia Beach, during his time in office, has earned a long list of national accolades, including Safest Large City, Cleanest City in America, Most Caring City, Best Place for Veterans, Best Place to Raise a Family, Best Places to Live and Best Cities to Find a Job, among many others.

Dyer frequently cites his bipartisan leadership through COVID-19, where he "worked with a Governor of an opposite political party to open beaches and businesses, keeping Virginia Beach’s economy strong and citizens able to safely enjoy the outdoors," the release continued.

“We’ve accomplished so much while maintaining the lowest tax rate of any city in the region, implementing a salary step plan for public safety employees and most other city workers, funding a flooding bond package of over $567,000 and attracting new businesses and jobs to Virginia Beach,” added Mayor Dyer.

Dyer says his experience will be crucial in the uncertain times ahead with inflation and economic pressures.

Dyer was elected Mayor in November 2018 and re-elected in 2020. He is the first Veteran and the first Ph.D. to be elected Mayor of Virginia Beach. Mayor Dyer was first elected to City Council in 2004, supporting small businesses and the Navy.

Dyer served his country as a United States Marine until 1972. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Louis University, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickenson University, and a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from Regent University.

Him and his wife, Trish, live in the Lake Christopher section of the Centerville District in Virginia Beach and have two children and five grandchildren.

You can read more about Dyer by clicking here.