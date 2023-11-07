WATCH: Deer crashes through glass door at Virginia restaurant

SALEM, Va. (WSLS) — A restaurant in Salem, Virginia had a big cleanup on their hands after an unexpected customer arrived.

A deer crashed through a glass door at Awful Arthur's restaurant Wednesday and ran through its dining room and kitchen, and it was all caught on camera!

Customer Phoenix St. Clair was in the process of relaxing with co-workers when the chaos ensued.

"All of a sudden I hear there's a deer in here, and we're all like what?" said St. Clair.

Security video shows the doe busting through the front door, gathering itself and starting to run while looking for an exit. In this case, the nearest exit was through some people.

"Everyone just [went] into shock mode, I stood to the side cause I was nervous. I was not trying to be in the line of fire of the deer running out," said St. Clair.

Christina Twine, who works at the restaurant, was eating dinner when she saw the doe.

"I heard a big loud bang that resembled a gunshot, but I wasn't sure," said Twine. "I turned around and looked at the person sitting in the hallway and he looked at me wide-eyed and said it's a deer. It was probably between 30 and 45 seconds, it all went down very quickly."

The doe then made its way through the restaurant, near the pool table and eventually out the door. People said no humans were hurt despite the damage to the front door.

"When we came to the door front and saw glass shattered and the protrusion of the door, we were shocked," said Twine. "Honestly we all said, 'Let's take a shot and we're going to go home," cause that was enough for us."

The glass door has already been replaced, and the staff members say they hope it's deer-resistant.