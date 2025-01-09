Watch live: President Jimmy Carter's funeral

Watch live: Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024.

Carter served as the 39th President of the United States. He was in office from 1977 to 1981.

Carter's remains were moved from Atlanta to Washington after his body laid in repose from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning at the Carter Center.

All five living presidents are expected to attend Thursday's funeral.

Carter was born in Plains, Georgia on Oct. 1, 1924. In his youth, Carter tended to his own acre of peanut farmland — his rural upbringing was a key part of his political identity.

Then, Carter achieved one of his biggest goals as an adolescent, attending the United States Naval Academy. Shortly after graduating, Carter married Rosalynn Smith, who grew up in the same small town of 600 residents as he did.

Jimmy and Rosalynn were married for 77 years when Rosalynn passed away in 2023.

After his time in the Navy, Carter and his wife returned to Georgia to revitalize the family peanut business. Here, Carter started his foray into politics.

Carter's journey to the presidency was a sprint compared to his colleagues. He served one term in the Georgia State Senate and one term as governor of Georgia before his successful presidential campaign in 1976.

The Carter Administration had a smorgasbord of issues to handle domestically and abroad. The energy crisis, Cold War tensions, and the Iranian Hostage crisis were just a couple of problems Carter had to solve during his time in office.

Carter's post-presidential tenure was defined by his commitment to philanthropy and human rights — he is one of four presidents to have won a Nobel Peace Prize.