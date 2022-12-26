West Point begins removing confederate symbols

Workers at West Point will remove items on campus linked to the Confederacy during the holiday break.

When students return to West Point for the spring semester, they will no longer see Confederate monuments and images on campus.

Workers will remove the items during the holiday break, including a portrait of Robert E. Lee in the school library that shows him wearing a Confederate uniform.

The military academy announced the plan in a letter sent to the West Point community last week.

Defense secretary Lloyd Austin approved the changes last October.

They are part of the recommendations proposed by the congressionally mandated 'naming commission'.

The commission's mission is to remove all names, symbols, and monuments that honor the Confederacy from U.S. military facilities.

West Point will undergo other changes this spring when workers remove a quote from Robert E. Lee at Honor Plaza.