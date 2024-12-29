What they're saying: Trumps, Clintons, Obamas, Bushes, others remember President Jimmy Carter

Politicians in Virginia and beyond are remembering and honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Carter died peacefully at his home in Plains, Ga., surrounded by family. His death comes about a year after his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, passed away.

Carter led the nation as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

The Carter Center said in February 2023 that the former president and his family decided he would no longer seek medical treatment following several short hospital stays for an undisclosed illness.

Politicians including former President Bill Clinton, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Congressman Bobby Scott have all made statements following Carter's death.

Jimmy Carter blazed a trail from the peanut fields of Plains, Georgia to the Navy, the Governor's Mansion, the White House, and to a remarkable post-presidential career modeling leadership, philanthropy, and love of country every step of the way. We lost a giant.



Jimmy Carter gave me my first job out of law school, and I have deeply admired his service since leaving the Oval Office. His dedication to building homes through Habitat for Humanity has always brought back warm memories of my father, who also volunteered with the organization well into his eighties. Like much of the Greatest Generation, President Carter will be remembered by what he built and left behind for us - a model of service late into life, a tireless devotion to family and philanthropy, and a more peaceful world to call home.

- Sen. Mark Warner

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others-until the very end.



From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity-he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world.



Hillary and I met President Carter in 1975 and were proud, early supporters of his Presidential campaign. I will always be proud to have presented the Medal of Freedom to him and Rosalyn in 1999, and to have worked with him in the years after he left the White House. Our prayers are with Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and their families.

- Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

“I join those across our nation and the world mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter. A deeply principled and family man, he dedicated his life to public service — not only to his fellow Americans, but to humanitarian causes around the world. Through the Carter Center, his work with Habitat for Humanity, and his advocacy for democracy and human rights at home and abroad, President Carter redefined how former presidents can continue to serve and positively impact the world years after their presidency. His accomplishments as president live on, but so will his vast contributions to society he made after his term in office.”

- U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott

Suzanne and I join our nation to mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter, a devoted public servant and 39th President. He served our country in the Navy, as a Georgia state senator, and as the Governor of Georgia. We are praying for the Carter family during this difficult time. His faith was always inspiring to others, may he rest in peace.

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin & Suzanne Youngkin

I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.



The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.



Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers. - President-elect Donald Trump & Melania Trump

President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man. - Former President Barack Obama & former First Lady Michelle Obama

Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family. James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country.



President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.



We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family. - Former President George W. Bush & Laura Bush

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter. He was more than just a former president; he was a true example of decency and humility. As a fellow naval officer, I’ve always felt a personal connection to his journey—from the small town of Plains, Georgia, to the White House, and beyond. His humility and dedication have always inspired me to serve with the understanding that there are so many less fortunate than myself.



President Carter’s commitment to human rights, his tireless work for peace, and his deep sense of moral clarity were not just hallmarks of his presidency, but of his entire life. He lived by a standard that showed us all what it means to be filled with kindness, to act with empathy, and to give without expecting anything in return.



As we reflect on his legacy, I’m reminded of how rare it is to encounter a leader so grounded in love for humanity. He was a man of deep faith and he exemplified it in his action. Rest in peace, Mr. President. Your example of service and compassion will forever inspire all of us. - Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Don Scott

Carter became the longest-living president in 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 in 2018. Carter also had a long post-presidency, living 43 years following his White House departure.

He is survived by his four children.