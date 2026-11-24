NORFOLK, Va. — The holidays mean big business for Brandon Brinkley, the president and CEO of Norfolk Candle in Selden Market.

"We actually do have a large increase [of people shopping at the store]. I would say we'll probably double on [foot] traffic in the holiday season. We are consistently busy every day," Brinkley said.

"Our candles are our best sellers. We're known for our signature scents," Brinkley said.

For shoppers looking to stay warm, he said his winter focus is on comfort items.

"One part I try to focus on in the winter is cozy items like blankets, scarves, slippers. We have tons of socks on here, just anything you want to like snuggle up with," Brinkley said.

From cozy to kooky, shopping local during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday can mean deals for everyone.

"We have things for $4 up till like the highest price point, it's probably $75 for a sweater coat," Brinkley said.

At bigger stores, families like Katie Huddleston's have their eyes on toys.

"A couple of them want Robux cards, one of them wants Fortnite. She just wants her Thomas the trains," Huddleston said.

Lego Pokemon, Yoshi Super Mario, and Fuggler Alley Cats are popular this year.

But before you buy anything, retail expert and co-founder of Threadneedle Alley Foundation Trae Bodge says to compare prices and start looking at the price history now.

"When you're shopping on these big sale days, you should never assume that where you are is the best price," Bodge said.

Bodge said the deals have already started, and knowing the top categories can help you plan.

"You really want to be aware of where the top categories are, where the strongest deals are -- that would be tech, small and large home appliances, fall apparel and footwear, beauty, and then some toys," Bodge said.

Bodge said discounts will vary widely, but tech, toys, and appliances will be 15-50% off, beauty/personal care will be 20-50% off, and Fall apparel/footwear will be 20-80% off.

Intuit QuickBooks predicts spending will be up 5% from last year.

According to Bodge, after Black Friday you can look forward to:



Small Business Saturday – A great day to support small businesses

Travel Deal Tuesday – according to travel site Hopper, this day consistently offers the deepest airfare discounts of the holiday shopping season

Free Shipping Day – Monday, Dec. 14. The last day many retailers guarantee on-time ground delivery. There are often sales and free shipping offers on this day

Super Saturday – December 19th. The last sale day of the season

Brinkley encourages shoppers to stay local.

"Most small business owners start recognizing their customers they're gonna treat you well you're gonna get better level of service," Brinkley said.

One final tip from Bodge: She says to check out deal sites or browser extensions, because you can get cash-back offers as you shop or get the scoop on available coupons.

She recommends:



Rakuten : Earns cashback when shopping online at participating retailers

Earns cashback when shopping online at participating retailers PayPal Honey : Finds and applies available coupon codes at checkout

Finds and applies available coupon codes at checkout ShopBack: Offers cashback and rewards on online purchases

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