Wisconsin waitress tipped $1,000 on Christmas

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A Wisconsin waitress worked Christmas day just like she does every year.

But this year she received an unexpected gift.

Callie Blue is a waitress at Gus's Diner in Sun Prairie. Blue said she works every Christmas and it's something she truly enjoys, even the early mornings.

"I came into work yesterday at 5:30 in the morning after Gus woke me up at 4:50," said Blue.

This Christmas while she was waiting on tables, she received something that she will never forget.

"I got here and opened the restaurant and Michael Johnson, who is the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County walked in, I talked to him about 45 minutes, I did not know who he was, this was his first time here and he tipped me a 1,000 before he left," said Blue.

Johnson pays it forward every year.

"I was a kid who didn't really like the holidays because I grew up in the projects and my mother didn't have much. So, it was a holiday that I struggled with," said Johnson.

Now every holiday season, Johnson tries to make peoples' holiday special.

"We gifted a car to a family of five, you will see that over the holidays we delivered toys to over 600 kids and their families, we took families on shopping sprees," said Johnson.

Johnson also had some extra time to stop by Gus's Diner and give Blue the largest tip she has ever received.

"At first I thought it was a total joke and then I realized that it was real, and I was, I cried, it was shocking, and I am very thankful for it," said Blue.

Blue said Johnson made her Christmas very special, but more than that, she said it also changed her view of the world.