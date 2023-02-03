Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

URBANDALE, Iowa - A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and appeals says a resident at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center was placed in hospice care on December 28 and pronounced dead at 6 a.m., January 3, by a licensed practical nurse.

The DIA report says a funeral director picked up the woman -- who was thought to be dead -- at the Urbandale facility just after 7:30 a.m., reported there were no signs of life, zipped up the resident in a cloth bag, and dropped her body off at the Ankeny funeral home and crematory within the hour.

The DIA report says a funeral home employee unzipped the bag, saw the woman's chest moving -- and then she gasped for air.

That's the call from an EMS worker after a funeral home employee called 9-1-1.

The state's report says they were able to record a pulse and breathing, but there was no eye movement and no verbal response.

The woman was taken to a hospital and then back to the nursing home, were she died less than two days later with her family at her side, according to the report.