Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center
Posted at 11:48 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 11:53:15-05

URBANDALE, Iowa - A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and appeals says a resident at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center was placed in hospice care on December 28 and pronounced dead at 6 a.m., January 3, by a licensed practical nurse.

The DIA report says a funeral director picked up the woman -- who was thought to be dead -- at the Urbandale facility just after 7:30 a.m., reported there were no signs of life, zipped up the resident in a cloth bag, and dropped her body off at the Ankeny funeral home and crematory within the hour.

The DIA report says a funeral home employee unzipped the bag, saw the woman's chest moving -- and then she gasped for air.

That's the call from an EMS worker after a funeral home employee called 9-1-1.

The state's report says they were able to record a pulse and breathing, but there was no eye movement and no verbal response.

The woman was taken to a hospital and then back to the nursing home, were she died less than two days later with her family at her side, according to the report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

