Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car

BUFFALO, NY — "It was like a piercing feeling in my stomach, a pain I've never felt before."

The words of grieving mother Wanda Brown Steele, whose daughter Taylor died after being stranded in her car during this weekend's winter storm.

The young lady was only six minutes away from her New York home when her car got stuck in the heavy snow.

She called for help and waited for first responders.

A woman discovered her body the next day.

An official for the Buffalo Fire Department said they couldn't get to her in time because of how severe the conditions were, adding that the equipment they sent to help also got stuck.

So far, Taylor's cause of death hasn't been revealed.