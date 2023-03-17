World War II veteran from South Carolina finally awarded medals after 78 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — When a 97-year-old South Carolina man made a routine inquiry about his veteran's benefits, the research showed he was long overdue for a medal.

Bob Wood should have been awarded the Bronze Star 78 years ago, but it was somehow overlooked in the fog of war. Wood fought valiantly in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944 and was taken prisoner by overwhelming German forces.

A senior advisor to Congressman William Timmons caught the Army's omission.

Wood was not only due to be awarded the Bronze Star but also a Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War Medal.

His son, Captain Robert Woods, was deployed in East Africa but to make up for the original oversight, he was flown in to stand by his father's side during the medal ceremony.

The Army says that it is never too late to say "thank you" to those who fought and were made captives to ensure our freedom.