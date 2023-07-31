Watch Now
National Night Out events happening in Virginia & North Carolina

National Night Out 2022
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 17:40:13-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Several local agencies are hosting National Night Out events on Aug. 1. All of the events are family-friendly and they have games, food and offer a chance to connect with local first responders and law enforcement.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.

HAMPTON:

JAMES CITY COUNTY:

KILL DEVIL HILLS:

NEWPORT NEWS:

National Night Out Newport News

NORFOLK:

    POQUOSON

    PORTSMOUTH:

    SUFFOLK:

    Suffolk NNO Send Off Invite.png
    NNO Suffolk

    VIRGINIA BEACH

