National parks in Virginia will close if government shuts down

Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 29, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If Congress cannot reach a deal to fund the federal government by the deadline Saturday night, Virginia's national parks will close to visitors, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Entrances to parks will be closed and thousands of park rangers will be furloughed, the release added.

"The public will be encouraged not to visit sites during the period of lapse in appropriations out of consideration for protection of natural and cultural resources, as well as visitor safety," the release said.

This includes several national parks in the Hampton Roads region.

