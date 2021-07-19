Biden to tout economic recovery, push for passage of infrastructure bill in Monday remarks

President Joe Biden on Monday will deliver remarks from the White House aimed at touting his administration's accomplishments in assisting in economic recovery and encouraging lawmakers to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Last Thursday, the Labor Department reported that unemployment claims fell to 360,000 last week — a number that marked a low since the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020, but a figure still far above pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. economy is on track for 7% growth in 2020 — a number that would mark the largest year-over-year increase since 1984.

Earlier this year, Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that provided many Americans with direct cash payments, expanded tax credits to those with children and extended some unemployment benefits. However, that bill passed without Republican support.

Biden has several Republican senators on board for his proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. However, the GOP has asked Democrats to strike a provision from the package that would strengthen the IRS' ability to target wealthy Americans who attempt to evade income tax.

Biden will peak from the White House at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday.