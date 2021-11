WASHINGTON, D.C. — Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he’s running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington,” he tweeted. “I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills.”

