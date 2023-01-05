Expert: Congress can't be sworn in until a speaker is chosen

NORFOLK — NORFOLK, Va.-- Deadlocked and without a leader, U.S. Congress is essentially in limbo until they can elect a speaker as the stalemate continues.

The House adjourned for a second day without a decision after representative-elect Kevin McCarthy lost a sixth consecutive vote. Republicans have lined up behind McCarthy and the party’s first African American nominee for speaker, Byron Donalds of Florida.

McCarthy garnered 201 votes, and Donalds drew 20, a sign that lawmakers are displeased with McCarthy.

Democrats on the other hand have united behind their leader, representative Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, who earned 212 votes, but that's not enough to win. A nominee needs 218 votes, but the number required could change if members withhold their votes.

News 3 spoke to a local political analyst who said the floor fight for the gavel has been very exciting to watch.

“This is our democracy in action,” said Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University.

“Every now and then our constitution needs to be worked out," he said. :And we’re seeing in real life, real-time, our constitution going back and forth. The provisions, the members, all the factions, the political interests, it’s all working together for a common end. And that’s to achieve a House speaker.”

Dr. Claville said until a speaker is chosen, members of the 118th Congress can’t be sworn in, the house can’t set rules to govern itself, and it can’t consider legislation or create committee assignments.

Until a speaker is chosen, the house is essentially a useless entity.

Members scheduled to return at noon on Thursday.