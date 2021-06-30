Watch
House votes to create select committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol Building

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Clouds fill the sky in front of the U.S. Capitol on October 7, 2013 in Washington, DC. Democrats and Republicans are still at a stalemate on funding for the federal government as the shut down goes into the seventh day. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Capitol Building
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:03:13-04

WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives has voted to create a new select committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

The vote fell mostly along party lines, as was expected, with the final vote tally at 222-190. Just two Republicans joined with Democrats to support the formation of the panel, they were Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The House's resolution setting up the committee allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to appoint eight members to the commission and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to select five members "in consultation" with Pelosi.

