Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Kari Lake ordered to pay Hobbs for election lawsuit

Election 2022 Arizona Election Deniers
Matt York/AP
FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. The Republicans running for Arizona's three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020 and have signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Election 2022 Arizona Election Deniers
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 09:28:54-05

An Arizona judge has ordered Kari Lake to pay governor-elect Katie Hobbs $33,000 to cover fees for an election lawsuit.

That award follows the rejection of Lake's election challenge in the Arizona race for governor.

Lake lost Arizona's gubernatorial election to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes last month.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge Peter Thompson ordered the payment for expert witness fees.

They must be paid to Hobbs in her capacity as governor-elect and outgoing Secretary of State.

Thompson said none of the experts who testified in support of Lake proved election results were tainted.

Hobbs' legal team argued Lake knew her challenge was bogus and asked for sanctions against her and her team.

Thompson didn't agree with that and said the claims could not be shown to have been presented in bad faith.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV