National Wear Orange Day aims to bring awareness to gun violence in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. - National Gun Violence Awareness Day falls on June 3, the first Friday of the month. Local nonprofit organizations are asking for the public's help in spreading awareness and working to end gun violence in Hampton Roads.

On June 3, the public is asked to wear orange to commemorate those lost to gun violence. Then on June 4, Hampton Roads Mothers, Men and Movement Against Senseless Killings (HRMASK) will hold an event with the JRMASK youth group, selling orangeade, peachade and mangoade to raise money for HRMASK's mission.

"Wear Orange, Drink Orange" will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1353 South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

You can also support HRMASK virtually on June 5 and listen to speakers as they take a stance on the issue and highlight stories from survivors and those who have lost loved ones. The event invites participants to send in their orange outfits and tell their own stories on how gun violence has played a role in their lives.

For more information on the weekend, email shana@hrmask.org or check out the HR.Mask Facebook page.