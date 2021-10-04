Watch
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says one man has been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting also injured an employee and three customers inside the restaurant just off Interstate 20 in Bishopville, but they are expected to survive.

Simon says early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.

According to the Associated Press, parking lot survillance cameras captured a white sedan pulling out of the parking lot and went north on U.S. 15 toward Bishopville.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

The sheriff says investigators are still trying to confirm that information, and no arrests have been made.

