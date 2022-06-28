Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it's making its party ban permanent.

The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it implemented in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent.

The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals.

Airbnb initially capped occupancy at its listings to 16 people but will now lift that limit.

In August 2020, the company put the temporary ban in place after seeing an increase in the number of parties at Airbnb locations.

The company added the ban complied with limits on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.