Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murdering wife, son

After Alex Murdaugh was convicted on Thursday for murdering his wife and son, Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to consecutive life sentences on Friday.

After five weeks of deliberation ended on Thursday, jurors returned a verdict within hours.

The case garnered national attention as Murdaugh was a prominent figure and attorney in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Prosecutors alleged that Murdaugh killed his family to gain sympathy for the financial issues he faced.

"It doesn't matter who your family is. It doesn't matter how much money you have or think you have. It doesn't matter what you think how prominent you are. If you do wrong, if you break the law, if you murder, then justice will be done in South Carolina," said lead attorney Creighton Waters.

Murdaugh maintained his innocence at his sentencing on Friday.

Newman said he didn't question the state's decision not to pursue the death penalty, but said that the case could have qualified for the death penalty given its aggravating factors.

"I never, under any circumstance, hurt my wife Maggie, and never, under any circumstance, hurt my son Paul Paul," he said.