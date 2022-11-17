Amazon set to lay off thousands of workers as the holidays approach

Online retailer Amazon said it has informed employees that it will be making job cuts “to consolidate some teams and programs.”

Amazon said that it informed some employees on Tuesday whether their position will be among those cut. The layoffs were focused on the devices and services team.

“As you know, we continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment,” Amazon Senior Vice President of Devices & Service Dave Lamp told employees. In light of this, we’ve been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business.”

The New York Times reported that 10,000 positions within Amazon would be cut.

The New York Times reported that many of these positions were within Amazon’s corporate office. The layoffs come as Amazon bolsters its staff of hourly workers for the holidays. Amazon said it was seeking 150,000 hourly workers to assist with preparing and delivering items.

The layoffs were announced as the tech industry is undergoing a major shakeup. Social media companies Twitter and Meta have both recently announced job cuts in recent weeks.