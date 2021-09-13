Apple expected to release new iPhone Tuesday at virtual event

A new iPhone is on the horizon.

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPhone 13 during its virtual event on Tuesday, which is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

According to CNN and the Verge, the new iPhone will look like its predecessor but will possibly have a smaller notch and higher refresh rate displays.

CNN reported that Apple would introduce a 13 mini, an iPhone 13 Pro, and a 13 Pro Max.

The new phones will likely have two rear-camera lenses, placed diagonally, improved 5G chips, and longer battery life.

The 13 Pro models might come with three rear-camera lenses, according to CNN.

They might also reveal a new Apple Watch and new AirPods, CNN reported.