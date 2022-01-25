Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby's death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

"Less than 24 hours ago, this great Atlanta Police Department went into action on this case," Dickens said during the press conference. "They were all over the place asking and looking for clues,” Dickens said. “They worked 24 hours nonstop until they resolved this issue, and now a suspect is under arrest.”

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

"Gun violence is out of control, and we are going to put an end to it here in Atlanta," Dickens said during the press conference.