Average price of gasoline jumps 15 cents

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over the past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area. It sits at $5.85 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks to $5.58 a gallon.

