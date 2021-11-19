Watch
Basketball announcer Dick Vitale returning to work while undergoing cancer treatment

Isaac Brekken/AP
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Posted at 8:13 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 20:14:00-05

College basketball announcer Dick Vitale says his doctor is allowing him to return to work while undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” Vitale said on ESPN Front Row.

ESPN says Vitale will start his 43rd season with the network by calling the game featuring No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA on Nov. 23.

“Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for," Vitale said. "To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts."

Vitale said he recently started a treatment plan that consists of six months of chemotherapy.

This has been been a challenging year for Vitale. Months before doctors diagnosed him with lymphoma, he underwent surgeries to remove melanoma.

