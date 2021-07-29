Biden administration offers $100 incentive to unvaccinated, pushes federal workers to get vaccinated

President Joe Biden is expected to roll out a vaccination ultimatum for federal workers on Thursday.

According to a White House press release, the Biden administration will ask that every federal government employee and any onsite contractor be asked to attest to their vaccination status.

If they attest to being fully vaccinated, they will be required to wear masks on the job no matter their geographic location.

He also plans to ask state and local governments to offer unvaccinated $100 to get their COVID-19 shots, the Associated Press reported.

According to the White House, the Kroger grocery store chain offered $100 and saw vaccination rates jump to 75% from 50% among employees.

During a press conference on Thursday, Biden said the U.S. is now facing "a pandemic of the unvaccinated," with unvaccinated people making up 99% of recent COVID deaths.

"This is an American tragedy. People are dying and will die, who don't have to die," Biden said. "If you're out there unvaccinated, you don't have to die. This is about life and death. Get the vaccine because it can save your life. Please get vaccinated for yourself. For the people you love. And for your country."

During his speech, Biden added that the federal government will reimburse employers who give their employees paid time off to get vaccinated or take a family member to get vaccinated.

"The vaccines are safe. There is nothing political about them," Biden said.

Biden said the total death rate in the U.S. has reached 609,441.

That's more than the people who died in World War I, World War II, 9/11, Iraq, and Afghan war combined, Biden said.

Biden was asked that if a booster shot would be needed, he responded that "as of now, my medical advisors say the answer is no—no American needs a booster now."

He added that if boosters are needed, they "have purchased all the supply we need to be ready."