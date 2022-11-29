Bob Dylan addresses controversy after using device to 'hand-sign' copies of new book

Musician Bob Dylan called the use of a machine to "hand-sign" copies of his new book sold for $599 a piece an "error in judgement."

The singer responded to outrage from fans by apologizing after they were promised that the book would be signed by the singer himself and not a machine.

The singer announced that he would be selling 900 copies of his new book "Philosophy of Modern Song" for hundreds of dollars each, signed by Dylan.

Fans compared photos online of signatures and realized that the books each contained identical reproductions of Dylan's signature.

Dylan posted a message to his Facebook page saying the he decided to use the autopen device after a "bad case of vertigo."

He said, "I've hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there's never been a problem."

Dylan said in the message, "In 2019 I had a bad case of vertigo and it continued into the pandemic years. It takes a crew of five working in close quarters with me to help enable these signing sessions, and we could not find a safe and workable way to complete what I needed to do while the virus was raging."

He said, "The idea of using an auto-pen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done 'all the time' in the art and literary worlds."

The singer expressed deep "regrets" and said he wanted "to rectify" the situation "immediately."

Publisher Simon & Schuster responded telling "those who purchased the 'Philosophy of Modern Song' limited edition, we want to apologize."

The publisher told customers that an immediate refund would be given.