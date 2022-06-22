Watch
Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, DC

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, arrives for a news conference ahead of DC Pride events, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 20:54:44-04

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has won the Democratic primary, overcoming a progressive rival and virtually guaranteeing that she will win a third consecutive term.

Bowser's ongoing challenges include confronting inequality, crime and public safety concerns in the nation's capital. She defeated At-large Councilmember Robert White, who harshly criticized her response to spiraling violent crime rates, and Councilmember Trayon White, who represents Ward 8, the poorest and most crime-ridden area in the district.

