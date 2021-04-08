Bryan, Texas, police confirm active shooter at business

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Police confirmed an active shooter incident at a Bryan, Texas, business on Thursday.

The incident happened near Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

Local law enforcement cannot confirm if the suspect has been placed into custody. Additionally, Bryan PD could not confirm if any officers have been injured.

Police said that an unknown number of people have been transferred to a Bryan hospital.

The suspect has not been found, police said.

This article was written by Joel Leal for KXXV.