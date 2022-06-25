California GOP Rep. Valadao advances in US House district

Rep. David Valadao has advanced to a November runoff in a Democratic-tilting district in California's Central Valley.

He survived a challenge from a fellow Republican who faulted the congressman for his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With most of the votes tallied in the 22nd District, Valadao had about 26% of the vote, several points ahead of rival Republican Chris Mathys.

Valadao's advance to the November runoff against Democrat Rudy Salas, a state legislator, caps a list of competitive races in California districts that will play into the fight for control of Congress. Democrats are protecting a fragile House majority.

His newly drawn district, the 22nd, has a similar, strong Democratic tilt. Mathys, an ardent Trump supporter, promised to oust Valadao for his impeachment vote. But Trump never significantly engaged in the race and Valadao, a dairy farmer and son of Portuguese immigrants, had the state GOP endorsement and the backing of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is close to Trump.