Capitol Police ask National Guard to remain at Capitol for 2 more months

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has learned that the Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months.

Defense officials say the proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon.

The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

It comes as law enforcement was on high alert around the U.S. Capitol Thursday after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building.