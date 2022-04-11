Cincinnati Zoo reveals Fiona the hippo is going to be a big sister

Cincinnati's favorite hippo is going to be a big sister!

The zoo said that Fiona, who was born six weeks premature in January 2017, will be a sibling when her mom, Bibi, gives birth later this year.

On Sunday, the zoo tweeted a photo of an ultrasound on National Sibling Day but didn't provide any context.

Happy National Siblings Day! pic.twitter.com/CeLJZX6Ywb — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 10, 2022

But then, Monday morning, the zoo confirmed that Fiona would be a big sister!

You guessed it - Fiona is going to be a big sister!! Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022! https://t.co/IcUiKPE8qI pic.twitter.com/XnQzd8mEJo — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 11, 2022

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team, in a press release. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

In a press release, the zoo said that the daddy hippo, 18-year-old Tucker, was "enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away" when he was introduced to the hippo habitat last September.

We're gonna need more watermelon! 🍉 pic.twitter.com/LY5DXHrzSp — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 11, 2022

“We weren’t planning to welcome a baby this soon, but nature found a way and ignored our calendar,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, (are) not 100% reliable. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The zoo did not provide an estimated birthday but said they would share updates on Bibi and baby preps in the months leading up to the birth.

