Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

City warns about releasing pet fish after finding large goldfish in lake

items.[0].videoTitle
Goldfish.png
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 14:48:17-04

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A town in Minnesota is reminding people not to dump their unwanted pet goldfish into a nearby stream or pond.

The city of Burnsville shared images on Twitter showing adult hands holding what they say is a goldfish found in a local lake recently.

"Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think,” the tweet reads.

The city says goldfish can “contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

Goldfish are considered a regulated invasive species by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which means they can be bought, sold and transported in the state but cannot be released in public waterways.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections