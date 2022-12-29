Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Colorado man arrested on hate crime charges after TikTok video captures racist rant

Handcuffs
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 13:53:20-05

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a Colorado man who was allegedly captured on video making racist and homophobic comments toward two people eating at a fast food restaurant over the holiday weekend.

In a news release, the San Ramon Police Department announced Monday they arrested Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, and booked him on two counts of committing a hate crime.

According to NBC News and CNN, the incident occurred as Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha filmed a TikTok video as they ate at an In-N-Out on Saturday.

Police said in the news release that Krah allegedly approached the two victims "unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety.”

In the video, Krah is allegedly seen harassing the two victims, even threatening to spit in their faces, CBS and CNN reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV