Company looking to pay 5 'nap reviewers' $1,500

If you love naps, then EachNight.com might have the dream job for you.

The website, which offers tips on how to get a good night's sleep, is looking to hire five nap reviewers.

All you'd need to do is be committed to napping every day for 30 days, and you must rest alone, so you are not disturbed.

The five lucky winners must also have strong English writing skills "to accurately carry out the reviews of their naps and follow any relevant instructions."

At the end of the 30 days, participants will receive $1,500.

"Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation, and productivity," the company said in a blog post.

Applicants have until May 31 to apply and must be over the age of 18.