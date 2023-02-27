Report: US agency links COVID-19 origin to China lab leak

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that COVID-19 most likely came from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report states the department made that conclusion with "low confidence."

The Energy Department joins the FBI in supporting the lab leak theory, whereas four other government agencies contend that the virus emerged due to natural transmission.

Despite different conclusions, all departments agree that COVID-19 was not likely a result of China's biological weapons program.

On Sunday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the findings were not conclusive, but did add that it gives some insight into what may have led to the outbreak.

The latest assessment was delivered to key members of Congress, and it comes as Republicans have been pushing for more information into the lab leak theory.

House GOP lawmakers are preparing to hold hearings on the origins of the virus, and plan to further press the Biden administration on the government's response to the pandemic.