Tips on how you can minimize COVID-19 vaccine side effects

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — With about four million people in Florida being fully vaccinated, some are experiencing side effects.

A few people will have no reaction after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but if you do experience symptoms, doctors say it’s a good thing.

“It means your body is doing what it’s supposed to be doing and chances are you're getting a good immunity against COVID-19,” said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, Professor at USF College of Public Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the most common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Body aches, fatigue, and fever can also occur.

Doctors say making sure you’re well-rested and hydrated before going to get your shot can help prevent these symptoms.

“We all feel better when we’re well-hydrated so this isn’t the time to go on a fluid strike, but really try to overdo it with the fluids. To the point where, when one’s urinating that it’s a clear color,” said Dr. David Berger with Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care.

Though the CDC does not recommend using over-the-counter pain relief medications prior to getting vaccinated, they do recommend them if symptoms develop after the shot.

“About seven or eight hours after I got the shot the symptoms came on and I had some muscle aches and pain in my shoulder and in my chest and I felt really fatigued. I went home, took a few Tylenol, went to bed, and got up the next morning and ran a 5K,” said Dr. Unnasch.

If you’re looking for a more natural approach Dr. Berger recommends cooking with or taking curcumin supplements.

Dr. Unnasch says side effects shouldn't be used as an excuse to skip vaccination.

“Side effects are really, really minor compared especially to what would happen if you got the infection and the side effects disappear within a couple of days,” he said.

Rebecca Petit from WFTS first reported this story.