Defendant who shot Ahmaud Arbery takes stand as defense begins arguments

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defendant who fired the shotgun that killed Ahmaud Arbery has took the stand in his murder trial, saying he wants to give his side of the story.

Travis McMichael told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley on Wednesday that he understands he's not compelled to testify but said, “I want to explain what happened.”

McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood. Arbery was Black. The three defendants are white.

Also on Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley again denied motions both for a mistrial and to keep prominent civil rights figures from the courtroom after the Rev. Jesse Jackson joined Arbery's parents in the room for the second time this week.

Prosecutors rested Tuesday after eight days of testimony regarding the 25-year-old Black man's shotgun slaying last year.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski announced the end of their arguments Tuesday afternoon after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lead investigator and medical examiner testified.

Dr. Edmund Donoghue told jurors the shotgun blasts that hit Arbery punched a gaping hole in his chest and unleashed massive bleeding.

Jurors also saw autopsy photos that showed Arbery’s white T-shirt stained entirely red.

Donoghue said Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun blasts fired at him.

GBI Agent Richard Dial walked the jury through maps of the neighborhood and a drone video tracing Arbery's route during the 5-minute chase.