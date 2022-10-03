Watch Now
Disney, ESPN content back on Dish, Sling after contract dispute

David Duprey/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2008 file photo, Dish Network satellite dishes are attached to a home in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey, file)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 11:15:03-04

Dish Network announced that Disney-owned channels have returned to its airwaves amid a contract dispute between the two companies.

Over a dozen channels were pulled from Dish and Sling over the weekend amid a dispute over carriage fees. Among the channels lifted were the Disney Channel, ESPN, National Geographic and FX.

The networks’ removal meant college football fans were unable to watch some of the top matchups over the weekend on ESPN. But the new agreement means ESPN programming will return in time for the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

Dish Network originally said that Disney was asking for a $1 billion increase in carriage fees.

"Disney has exploited its market position to increase fees without regard for the public viewing experience," Brian Neylon, executive vice president and group president, DISH TV, said on Saturday. "Clearly, Disney insists on prioritizing greed above American viewers, especially sports fans and families with children who watch their content."

By late Sunday, the two networks came to an agreement.

