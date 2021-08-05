Dollar General recalls chairs due to amputation hazard

Dollar General has issued a recall on about 155,000 True Living sling loungers amid reports from consumers getting their fingers pinched, lacerated, or amputated.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they've received three reports of the chairs collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the chairs' folding joints.

The chairs sold at Dollar General between January 2019 and September 2019 feature white frames with solid blue or green fabric.

The UPC number, 430001047344, can be found on the receipt.

If you purchased the chairs, the agency recommends you stop using them immediately and contact Dollar General for a full refund.