Donated airline miles from good Samaritan brings Ukrainian family to US

A mother and her two children were able to leave Ukraine thanks to a total stranger.

Halyna Marchenko and her two children reunited with family in North Carolina.

"On Wednesday, it was normal life for us, and on Thursday, everything changed," said Marchenko. And it was so scary because I have two small children."

The three of them and two other family members started in Kyiv, then Halyna's husband drove them to Lviv.

From there, they walked for hours before being picked up by Polish friends.

Thanks to a good Samaritan who donated hundreds of thousands of United miles, they were able to escape.

"It's amazing, it's amazing. I don't have words to explain to you. It's amazing that we're all together. Our whole family is together in one place. Now I can sleep," said Marchenko.