Don't expect new required technology to stop all spam calls

Wednesday was the deadline for all large phone carriers to implement anti-robocall technology called STIR/SHAKEN.

It's a digital call verification system and it ensures calls actually come from the source or phone number showing up on caller ID.

But experts warn the technology doesn't stop all spam calls.

“I think there's a common misunderstanding that STIR/SHAKEN will block robocalls. The technology is not designed to do that necessarily. What it will do is just tell you whether or not you can trust the caller ID that the phone call you're receiving is coming from,” said Giulia Porter, Vice President of RoboKiller.

Some carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have already been using this technology for the past two years.

With this new FCC requirement that just kicked in, we'll see robocalls slow down more. But that doesn't mean scammers will stop trying to contact you.

“What we're projecting in July is that we'll see anywhere between a 5% and 10% decrease in total robocalls, but we may see an increase in spam texts as scammers try to find new ways to steal from you over the phone,” said Porter.

There are additional things you can do to protect yourself from spam calls. There are a number of apps, including RoboKiller, Nomorobo, and Hiya that block these calls completely.

You can also talk to your phone carrier about available call blocking tools, and you can block telemarketing calls by registering your number on the do not call list.