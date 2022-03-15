Fake heiress Anna Sorokin fights deportation from jail

NEW YORK — Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress that the Netflix series “Inventing Anna” is based on, is locked up and fighting deportation.

Sorokin is originally from Russia and later became a German citizen, before moving to the U.S. and convincing people she was a socialite with a $67 million fortune.

She was taken into custody by ICE nearly one year ago.

She was then granted an emergency stay in November of 2021.

Sorokin remained jailed in New York’s Hudson Valley on Tuesday, attorney Manny Arora said.

He said she filed papers Monday seeking to hold off being ejected from the country.

ICE on Tuesday said only that she remains in the agency’s custody.

Sorokin has been challenging deportation since her conviction in 2019.

She was found guilty of stealing more than $200,000 from banks and friends.

After her conviction, the 31-year-old spent more than three years behind bars.

An appellate immigration judge last month declined to stop the German citizen from being deported.