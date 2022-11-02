Fed expected to raise interest rates again to combat inflation

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point this afternoon.

It would be the fourth jumbo rate hike in six months.

The rate hikes make major purchases more expensive. An average car buyer would pay about $1,000 in extra interest due to the rising rates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in September that at some point, “It will become appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes while we assess how our policy adjustments are affecting the economy."

The last increase in September marked the highest interest rates have been since 2008. The risk of raising interest rates, experts say, is that it could cause the U.S. to slip into a recession.

The effective federal interest rate is now over 3% for the first time since January 2008. Interest rates peaked at 5.25% in late 2006 and early 2007, roughly a year before the U.S. entered a recession.

From 2009 through the middle of 2017, interest rates remained below 1% before reaching a peak of around 2.42% in 2019.

In response to the pandemic, the Fed lowered rates nearly to 0 until early this year. But with the highest inflation in over four decades, the Fed has responded with a rapid succession of rate hikes.