Federal authorities visit former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home

Federal authorities are at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence, one day after reports surfaced that he was subpoenaed as part of the Department of Justice’s probe into the 2020 election.

The Department of Justice appointed special counsel Jack Smith to look into Trump and his campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It is unclear if the visit by authorities is tied to special counsel’s investigation.

Scripps News Indianapolis is outside of Pence’s home and we will provide updates when they become available.