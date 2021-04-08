AP source: NFL pro Phillip Adams killed five, then himself in South Carolina shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL pro Phillip Adams.

The source tells AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45 caliber weapon.

The source said he was briefed on the investigation, but not authorized to speak publicly.

The source said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.

The victims also included Lesslie's wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, and a man working outside, James Lewis.

CNN reports that Robert Lesslie was the founder of Riverview Medical Center, and had been practicing medicine in the area for 40 years. Those in the area say he was well-known and well-regarded in the community.

Adams was born in Rock Hill, and played football at South Carolina State. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, and went on to play for the Patriots, Raiders, Seahawks, Jets and Falcons.