General public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour canceled

Martin Meissner/AP
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 17, 2022
The general public may have to go to a secondary market to find tickets to "The Eras Tour."

The tickets were supposed to go on sale Friday. However, Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that the sale has been canceled.

It cited "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

This is just the latest disappointment for Swift fans searching for tickets.

Ticketmaster's website suffered massive outages during the presale for Swift’s tour earlier this week.

Fans reported difficulties with the ticket-buying process. Some reported waits of several hours, only for glitches preventing them from buying tickets. Tuesday’s presale was only available to a limited number of fans who were given access codes through a program called “Verified Fan.” Ticketmaster says codes are given to those who register at random. Fans also reported problems on Monday, when the tickets first went on sale for the select group.

Since announcing her 2023 tour, Swift added 25 shows due to demand. All of the shows are being played in large football stadiums.

