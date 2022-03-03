Germany to distribute $720 million to Jewish Holocaust survivors

An organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who survived the Holocaust has announced that Germany will provide more funding.

Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said $720 million will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations around the world. This is the largest amount of funds allocated for the group.

Since 1952, the funds have been distributed to groups that ensure Holocaust survivors have home care, medical care, emergency assistance and food.

It is estimated the new round of funds will help 120,000 survivors who live in poverty.

